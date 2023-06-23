BJP आईटी सेल के हेड का दावा, ‘टूलकिट गैंग की ग्रुप लीडर ने भी PM मोदी के भाषण पर बजाई तालियां’
BJP आईटी सेल के हेड का दावा, ‘टूलकिट गैंग की ग्रुप लीडर ने भी PM मोदी के भाषण पर बजाई तालियां’

PM Modi US Visit: बीजेपी आईटी सेल के हेड अमित मालवीय ने अमेरिकी संसद प्रमिला जयपाल के वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कहा, 'बेचारे राहुल गांधी पश्चिम के साथ लॉबिंग के अपने प्रयासों को विफल होते देखकर व्याकुल हो रहे होंगे.' 

Jun 23, 2023

PM Modi US Congress Speech: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का अमेरिका की संसद के दोनों सदनों के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित करना कई मायनों में ऐतिहासिक और यादगार रहा. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के संबोधन के दौरान अमेरिकी सांसदों ने 79 बार तालियां बजाई और 15 बार स्टैंडिंग ओवेशन दिया. इसके साथ ही दोनों दलों के सांसद प्रधानमंत्री का ऑटोग्राफ लेते हुए और उनके साथ सेल्फी लेते भी नजर आए.

