Dental Treatment: दांतों का सस्ता इलाज कराने यहां जाते थे ब्रिटेन के लोग, फिर ऐसा क्या हुआ; अब कर रहे तौबा
Dental Surgery: मोतियों जैसे चमकने वाले दांत किसी भी शख्स के चेहरे और लुक्स की खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देते हैं. जिनके दांत टेढ़े-मेढ़े होते हैं वो उसके लिए सर्जरी कराते हैं. लेकिन खराब दांत ठीक कराने के लिए किसी की शक्स ड्रैकुला जैसी हो जाएगी. यह देखकर न सिर्फ उसकी फैमिली बल्कि देशभर के लोगों ने सिर पीट लिया.

Jun 23, 2023

Dental implant surgery in Turkey: लोग अपने टेढ़े-मेढ़े दांतों को सही कराने के लिए दातों में ब्रेसेस लगवाते हैं. उन्‍हें ठीक कराने के लिए क्या-क्या जतन करते हैं. मगर एक शख्‍स इतना परेशान था कि वह अपने देश में ढंग का इलाज नहीं करा सका तो सर्जरी कराने तुर्की चला गया. उसने लाखों रुपये खर्च कर दिए. लेकिन जब इलाज पूरा हुआ तो वो सुंदर दांतों की जगह किसी ड्रैकुला या फिर शार्क जैसा दिखने लगा. उसकी तस्‍वीर देखकर जहां कुछ लोग डर रहे हैं तो बाकी लोग उसकी हालत पर तरस खा रहे हैं.

