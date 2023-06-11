Asteriod: आज धरती को बड़ा खतरा, करीब से गुजरेगा बुर्ज खलीफा जितना एस्टेरॉयड
Burj Khalifa Size Asteriod: इस एस्टेरॉयड का नाम 1994XD है. इसकी चौड़ाई 1200 से 2700 फीट है. इस एस्टेरॉयड का अपना एक चांद भी है, जिसके साथ वह धरती के करीब से निकलेगा. यह बेहद खतरनाक स्थिति है. 

Science News: धरती की ओर एक खतरनाक आफत आ रही है. आज अंतरिक्ष से पृथ्वी की तरफ एक विशालकाय एस्टेरॉयड तेजी से बढ़ रहा है. किसी भी वक्त यह धरती के करीब से निकल सकता है. आकार भी इस एस्टेरॉयड का छोटा नहीं बल्कि दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा के बराबर है. धरती से यह एस्टेरॉयड 31 लाख किलोमीटर दूरी से निकलेगा. यह चंद्रमा और धरती के बीच की दूरी का करीब 8 गुना है. 

