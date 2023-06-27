ब्रिटेन की विपक्षी लेबर पार्टी का बदला रुख, अब भारतीयों को अपनी तरफ करने में जुटी
ब्रिटेन की विपक्षी लेबर पार्टी का बदला रुख, अब भारतीयों को अपनी तरफ करने में जुटी

UK Politics: लेबर पार्टी के नेता कश्मीर जैसे विवादित मुद्दों को लेकर भारत के प्रति कम दोस्ताना रुख रखते आए हैं लेकिन अब विपक्षी नेता स्टॉर्मर भारतीयों को साधाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

UK News: ब्रिटेन के विपक्षी नेता सर कीर स्टॉर्मर ने सोमवार को कहा कि वह अपनी अगुवाई में ‘बदली हुई लेबर पार्टी’ की सरकार बनने पर आधुनिक भारत के साथ संबंधों को प्रगाढ़ बनाने के लिए इतिहास में झांकने के बजाय नए सिरे से संबंध बनाने पर जोर देंगे.

