Columbia Plane Crash: जंगल में 40 दिन तक बच्चों ने क्या खाया, कैसे मुश्किलों को किया पार
Columbia Plane Crash News: बच्चों की मां और दो पायलट मारे गए विमान हादसे में मारे गए. चारों बच्चे अब चिकित्सीय देखभाल में हैं और कम से कम दो सप्ताह तक अस्पताल में रह सकते हैं.  

Jun 11, 2023

Columbia News:  कोलंबिया के अमेजन के जंगलों में प्लेन क्रैश के 40 दिन बाद 4 बच्चों को जीवित बचा लिया गया है. ये बच्चे कोलंबिया के कैक्वेटा और गुआवियारे प्रांत की सीमा पर शुक्रवार को बचाव दल को मिले. ये सभी बच्चे भाई-बहन है. इनकी उम्र  13, 9, 4 और एक साल है.

