'आदिपुरुष' को लेकर नेपाल में बवाल, काठमांडू में भारतीय फिल्मों पर बैन को लेकर मेयर और सरकार आमने-सामने
'आदिपुरुष' को लेकर नेपाल में बवाल, काठमांडू में भारतीय फिल्मों पर बैन को लेकर मेयर और सरकार आमने-सामने

Adipurush Controversy: फिल्म  में कथित 'आपत्तिजनक' शब्दों और सीता के चित्रण को लेकर सोमवार से  राजधानी काठमांडू में सभी हिंदी फिल्मों के प्रदर्शन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया जाएगा. इसी फैसले को लेकर काठमांडू मेयर और नेपाल सरकार का सूचना-संचार मंत्रालय आमने-सामने हैं. 

'आदिपुरुष' को लेकर नेपाल में बवाल, काठमांडू में भारतीय फिल्मों पर बैन को लेकर मेयर और सरकार आमने-सामने

Adipurush Banned In Nepal: 'आदिपुरुष' फिल्म को लेकर भारत ही नहीं नेपाल में भी विवाद मचा है. फिल्म  में कथित 'आपत्तिजनक' शब्दों और सीता के चित्रण को लेकर सोमवार से  राजधानी काठमांडू में सभी हिंदी फिल्मों के प्रदर्शन पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया जाएगा. काठमांडू के मेयर बालेंद्र शाह ने इस फैसले का बचाव किया है लेकिन नेपाल सरकार के सूचना-संचार मंत्रालय ने इस कदम को सही नहीं बताया है. 

