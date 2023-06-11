Donald Trump ने अपने बाथरूम में रख दिए थे सीक्रेट दस्तावेजों के बक्से, पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पर लगे गंभीर आरोप
Donald Trump ने अपने बाथरूम में रख दिए थे सीक्रेट दस्तावेजों के बक्से, पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पर लगे गंभीर आरोप

Donald Trump News: जस्टिस डिपार्टमेंट के मुताबिक जब ट्रंप ने जनवरी 2021 में व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ा तो वे अपने साथ पेंटागन, सीआईए, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा एजेंसी और अन्य खुफिया संस्थाओं से अत्यधिक वर्गीकृत फाइलें (Highly classified files) ले गए.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

Donald Trump ने अपने बाथरूम में रख दिए थे सीक्रेट दस्तावेजों के बक्से, पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पर लगे गंभीर आरोप

US News: अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के आवास से गोपनीय दस्तावेज मिलने संबंधी आरोपों से जुड़े अभियोग को सार्वजनिक कर दिया गया है। पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति और 2024 अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए रिपब्लिकन फ्रंट-रनर फ्लोरिडा के अपने आवास मार-ए-लागो में कथित रूप से वर्गीकृत अमेरिकी दस्तावेजों को रखने के लिए 37 मामलों में आरोपों का सामना कर रहे हैं.

