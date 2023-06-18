Rhine River: यूरोप में गर्मी से हाहाकार, सूख गई 'लाइफलाइन', कारोबार पर पड़ी मार
Summer Crisis in Europe: राइन नदी आलप्स पर्वत श्रेणियों से उत्तरी सागत तक 800 मील की लंबाई तक घुमावदार तरीके से बहती है.इस नदी के जरिए तेल के अलावा पूरे यूरोप के लिए अन्य महत्वपूर्ण वस्तुओं का व्यापार होता है. इसमें लौह अयस्क, कोयला और बजरी शामिल है.

Temperature in Summer: गर्मी से यूरोप का हाल बेहाल है. आलम ये है कि यूरोप की कारोबारी नब्ज कही जाने वाली राइन नदी का पानी गर्मी के मौसम में दो ही हफ्तों के भीतर सूख गया. राइन नदी के सूखने की वजह से व्यापार भी बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो रहा है. 

