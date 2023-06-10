UK के पूर्व PM बोरिस जॉनसन ने संसद सदस्यता से दिया इस्तीफा, जानें क्या है वजह?
UK Politics: जॉनसन का फैसला शुक्रवार को तब आया, जब उन्हें संसद की विशेषाधिकार समिति से इस महत्वपूर्ण मामले में एक गोपनीय पत्र मिला. जॉनसन ने संसदीय समिति की इस जांच को ‘उन्हें संसद से बाहर निकालने का प्रयास’ करार दिया.

Boris Johnson News: ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने शुक्रवार को संसद की सदस्यता से अचानक इस्तीफा देकर पूरे देश को चौंका दिया. उन्होंने एक संसदीय समिति के इस बयान के बाद यह कदम उठाया कि जॉनसन द्वारा अपने प्रधानमंत्री कार्यकाल में कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर ‘10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट’ (प्रधानमंत्री आवास) में पार्टियां आयोजित करने के मुद्दे पर संसद को भ्रमित करने के मामले में प्रतिबंध लगाए जा सकते हैं.

