Super Rafale: आ रहा आसमान का सबसे बड़ा 'शिकारी', सुपर राफेल से फ्रांस US के F-35 को देगा कड़ी टक्कर
Super Rafale: आ रहा आसमान का सबसे बड़ा 'शिकारी', सुपर राफेल से फ्रांस US के F-35 को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

F35 Vs Super Rafale: फ्रांस काफी वक्त से यूरोप की अगली पीढ़ी के लड़ाकू विमान के प्रोग्राम का मेंबर रहा है. लेकिन इस प्रोग्राम के फंड को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ, जिसके बाद फ्रांस ने फैसला किया कि वह अपना विमान खुद बनाएगा. 

Most Dangerous Fighter Jets: लड़ाकू विमान बनाने वाली फ्रांस की कंपनी डसॉल्ट एविएशन अब सुपर राफेल बनाने पर काम कर रही है. इसका नाम होगा राफेल एफ5. इस महाविध्वंसक लड़ाकू विमान से न सिर्फ हायपरसॉनिक मिसाइलों को दागा जा सकेगा बल्कि यह स्टील्थ तकनीक से भी लैस होगा.

