German Tourist Stripped Naked: मंदिर में कपड़े उतार कर निर्वस्त्र हो गई जर्मन लड़की, भौचक्के रह गए लोग

German tourist stripped naked inside Hindu temple: बाली के मंदिर में एक जर्मन महिला ने अचानक अजीबोगरीब बरताव करते हुए अपने कपड़े उतार दिए. इस घटनाक्रम से मंदिर परसिर में मौजूद लोग सन्न रह गए. इस पूरे घटनाक्रम का वीडियो वारयल (German tourist viral Video) हो रहा है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:48 AM IST

German tourist taking off her clothes: इंडोनेशिया के बाली (Bali) में एक जर्मन महिला ने अचानक अपने कपड़े उतार दिए तो हड़कंप मच गया. इस घटनाक्रम के दौरान वहां कई लोग मौजूद थे. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक बाली के इस मंदिर में निर्वस्त्र होने के बाद जर्मन युवती ने अजीबोगरीब बरताव करते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया. इस वजह से काफी देर तक वहां अफरातफरी का माहौल रहा. ये महिला अपने कपड़े उतारने के बाद मंदिर में मौजूद स्टाफ से लड़ते हुए इधर उधर घूमती रही. मंदिर प्रबंधन ने इमरजेंसी सेवाओं और पुलिस को खबर दी. जिसके बाद जैसे तैसे महिला को संभालते हुए हालात पर काबू पाया गया.

