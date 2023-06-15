Greece: प्रवासियों को ले जा रही नाव समुद्र में पलटी, 79 की मौत, 104 को बचाया गया
Greece Boat Capsized: घटना में बचाए गए दर्जनों प्रवासियों को एम्बुलेंस सेवा द्वारा स्थापित शिविरों में उपचार के लिए ले जाया गया है. तटरक्षक बल ने कहा कि जीवित बचे लोगों में मिस्र के 30, पाकिस्तान के 10, सीरिया के 35 और फलस्तीन के दो नागरिक शामिल हैं.

Greece News: दक्षिणी यूनान के एक तट के निकट मछली पकड़ने वाली नौका के डूब जाने से कम से कम 79 प्रवासियों की मौत हो गई. घटना में दर्जनों लोगों के लापता होने की आशंका है. अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया कि घटनास्थल पर व्यापक तलाशी एवं बचाव अभियान शुरू किया गया है.

