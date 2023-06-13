Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी की सेंट्रल कमान ने दी जानकारी
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी की सेंट्रल कमान ने दी जानकारी

US Troops In Syria : 900 अमेरिकी कर्मचारी सीरिया में तैनात हैं, जिनमें से अधिकांश पूर्व में हैं. ईरान समर्थित मिलिशिया द्वारा हाल के वर्षों में वहां अमेरिकी सैनिकों पर बार-बार हमले हुए हैं.

Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी की सेंट्रल कमान ने दी जानकारी

US Army: रविवार को पूर्वोत्तर सीरिया में एक हेलीकॉप्टर ‘दुर्घटना’ में 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल हो गए. अमेरिकी सेना ने सोमवार देर रात यह जानकारी दी. रॉयटर्स हालांकि सेना ने न तो घटना के कारण का खुलासा किया और न ही चोटों की गंभीरता का विवरण दिए.

