मनुष्य हर हफ्ते निगल सकता है 'एक क्रेडिट कार्ड के बराबर' प्लास्टिक, नए अध्ययन में खुलासा
मनुष्य हर हफ्ते निगल सकता है 'एक क्रेडिट कार्ड के बराबर' प्लास्टिक, नए अध्ययन में खुलासा

Microplastic Particles: अध्ययन के एक लेखक युआनटोंग गु ने कहा, 'यह अध्ययन हवा में माइक्रोप्लास्टिक्स की उपस्थिति और संभावित स्वास्थ्य प्रभावों के बारे में अधिक जागरूकता की आवश्यकता पर जोर देता है.' 

Jun 20, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

मनुष्य हर हफ्ते निगल सकता है 'एक क्रेडिट कार्ड के बराबर' प्लास्टिक, नए अध्ययन में खुलासा

Microplastics: मनुष्य हर घंटे 16.2 बिट्स माइक्रोप्लास्टिक्स के रूप में सांस ले सकता है. मानव श्वसन प्रणाली को अवरुद्ध करने वाले इस संभावित जहरीले पदार्थ की यह मात्रा अगर आपको कम लग रही है तो आप गलत सोच रहे हैं. हफ्ते भर तक हर घंटे इतना माइक्रोप्लास्टिक्स जमा किया जाए तो यह एक क्रेडिट कार्ड के बराबर हो जाता है. जर्नल फिजिक्स ऑफ फ्लुइड्स में हाल ही में प्रकाशित एक अध्ययन में यह बात सामने आई है.  वैज्ञानिकों ने मानव रक्त, स्तन के दूध और यहां तक कि पीने के पानी और भोजन में माइक्रोप्लास्टिक पाए जाने के बारे में चेतावनी दी.

