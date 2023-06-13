अभियोग के बाद भी ट्रंप को समर्थन मिलता देख जिल बाइडेन हैरान, कहा, ‘यह थोड़ी चौंकाने वाली बात’
अभियोग के बाद भी ट्रंप को समर्थन मिलता देख जिल बाइडेन हैरान, कहा, ‘यह थोड़ी चौंकाने वाली बात’

US Politics: ट्रंप को गोपनीय दस्तावेज रखने संबंधी मामले में अभ्यारोपित किया गया है. ट्रंप के आवास से गोपनीय दस्तावेज मिलने संबंधी आरोपों से जुड़े अभियोग को गत शुक्रवार को सार्वजनिक कर दिया गया था.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

अभियोग के बाद भी ट्रंप को समर्थन मिलता देख जिल बाइडेन हैरान, कहा, ‘यह थोड़ी चौंकाने वाली बात’

US First Lady: अमेरिका की प्रथम महिला जिल बाइडन ने 2024 के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव से पहले अपने एकल प्रचार अभियान में सोमवार को कहा कि यह ‘थोड़ी चौंकाने वाली’ बात है कि डोनाल्ड ट्रंप पर संघीय अभियोग के बावजूद बड़ी संख्या में रिपब्लिकन अब भी उनका समर्थन करने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं.  जहां अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन इस विषय पर बोलने से बचने की कोशिश करते हैं,  वहीं जिल ने स्पष्ट शब्दों में अपनी बात रखी.

