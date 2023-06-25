Rajwa-Al-Saif: जॉर्डन राजघराने की नई बहूरानी पर फिदा हुए लोग, खूबसूरती के आगे ननदें भी लगीं फीकी
topStories1hindi1753560
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Rajwa-Al-Saif: जॉर्डन राजघराने की नई बहूरानी पर फिदा हुए लोग, खूबसूरती के आगे ननदें भी लगीं फीकी

Royal Families Wedding: क्राउन प्रिंस हुसैन बिन अब्दुल्लाह ने अपनी मोहब्बत रजवा-अल-सैफ से शादी रचाई है. उनकी शादी में दुनिया की रॉयल फैमिलीज के लोग शामिल हुए. इस फंक्शन में हर किसी का ध्यान नई बहूरानी पर ही था.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rajwa-Al-Saif: जॉर्डन राजघराने की नई बहूरानी पर फिदा हुए लोग, खूबसूरती के आगे ननदें भी लगीं फीकी

Hussein Bin Abdullah Wife:  जॉर्डन राजघराने में नई बहूरानी के कदम पड़े हैं. कुछ वक्त पहले ही क्राउन प्रिंस हुसैन बिन अब्दुल्लाह ने अपनी मोहब्बत रजवा-अल-सैफ से शादी रचाई है. उनकी शादी में दुनिया की रॉयल फैमिलीज के लोग शामिल हुए. इस फंक्शन में हर किसी का ध्यान नई बहूरानी पर ही था. रजवा-अल-सैफ इस समारोह में अपनी ननदों के अलावा अन्य राजघरानों की महिलाओं को भी फेल कर रही थीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh-Salman साथ गा रहे- ‘प्यार हमें किस मोड़ पे ले आया...’, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप