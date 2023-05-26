Kohinoor Diamond: ‘टॉवर ऑफ लंदन’ प्रदर्शनी में रखा जाएगा कोहिनूर हीरा, दुनिया जानेगी इसका इतिहास
Kohinoor Diamond: ‘टॉवर ऑफ लंदन’ प्रदर्शनी में रखा जाएगा कोहिनूर हीरा, दुनिया जानेगी इसका इतिहास

Kohinoor Diamond Exhibition: इस प्रदर्शनी में कोहिनूर हीरे के अशांत औपनिवेशिक इतिहास को ‘पारदर्शी, संतुलित और समावेशी’ तरीके से प्रदर्शित करने की योजना है. गौरतलब है कि भारत इस हीरे पर अपना दावा जताता रहा है.

May 26, 2023

Kohinoor Diamond: ‘टॉवर ऑफ लंदन’ प्रदर्शनी में रखा जाएगा कोहिनूर हीरा, दुनिया जानेगी इसका इतिहास

Kohinoor Diamond News: कोहिनूर हीरे (जिसे कोह-ए-नूर के नाम से भी जाना जाता है) को शुक्रवार से विजय प्रतीक के रूप में ‘टॉवर ऑफ लंदन’ में एक नई प्रदर्शनी में रखा जाएगा. इस प्रदर्शनी में इस हीरे के अशांत औपनिवेशिक इतिहास को ‘पारदर्शी, संतुलित और समावेशी’ तरीके से प्रदर्शित करने की योजना है. गौरतलब है कि भारत इस हीरे पर अपना दावा जताता रहा है.

