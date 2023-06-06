डेटिंग एप पर जिस शख्स से हुई दोस्ती, उसकी पत्नी को मारने के लिए महिला ने दी ऑनलाइन सुपारी, हुई गिरफ्तार
डेटिंग एप पर जिस शख्स से हुई दोस्ती, उसकी पत्नी को मारने के लिए महिला ने दी ऑनलाइन सुपारी, हुई गिरफ्तार

US Crime News: यह महिला 2020 में एक डेटिंग एप के जरिए एक शख्स से जुड़ीं जो कि यूएस एयर फोर्स में बतौर पायलट काम कर चुका था. दोनों की दोस्ती गहरी हो गई. एक दिन सेसर के दोस्त ने उसे बताया कि वह किसी अन्‍य महिला से रिलेशनशिप में है. 

US Crime News: अमेरिका में एक महिला को ऑनलाइन मार्केट से कॉन्‍ट्रैक्‍ट किलर को हत्या करने के लिए भुगतान के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है. आरोपी महिला का नाम मेलोडी सेसर है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वह 2020 में एक डेटिंग एप के जरिए एक शख्स से जुड़ीं जो कि यूएस एयर फोर्स में बतौर पायलट काम कर चुका था. दोनों की दोस्ती गहरी हो गई.

