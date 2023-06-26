Ukraine का दावा- 24 घंटे में मारे गए रूस के 200 सैनिक, हथियारों को भी नुकसान
Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेनी सेना ने दावा किया है कि पिछले एक दिन में लगभग 200 रूसी सैनिक मारे गए हैं और कई तरह के उपकरण भी नष्ट हो गए हैं. हालांकि दावे की आधिकारिक तौर पर पुष्टि नहीं की गई है, लेकिन सेना ने कहा कि पिछले 48 घंटों में युद्धग्रस्त राष्ट्र की अग्रिम मोर्चों पर भारी लड़ाई देखी गई. 

