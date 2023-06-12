Nuclear Weapons: अपने हाथों से कब्र खोद रहे सुपरपावर देश, एटमी हथियारों पर नए खुलासे ने सबको दहलाया
Nuclear Weapons: अपने हाथों से कब्र खोद रहे सुपरपावर देश, एटमी हथियारों पर नए खुलासे ने सबको दहलाया

Nuclear Arsenal:  एक्सपर्ट्स के मुताबिक,जब से यूक्रेन और रूस की जंग शुरू हुई है, तब से कई बार एटमी युद्ध की चेतावनी दी जा चुकी है.  उनके मुताबिक, अगर एक भी गलती से एटमी युद्ध शुरू हुआ तो पूरी इंसानियत खत्म हो जाएगी. 

Jun 12, 2023

Nuclear Weapons: अपने हाथों से कब्र खोद रहे सुपरपावर देश, एटमी हथियारों पर नए खुलासे ने सबको दहलाया

Nuclear Weapons in World: अगर कहा जाए कि दुनिया इस वक्त बारूद के ढेर पर बैठी है तो गलत नहीं होगा. विश्व में परमाणु हथियारों की गिनती सबसे खतरनाक दौर में नजर आ रही है. दुनिया में इस वक्त सबसे ज्यादा परमाणु हथियार हैं. ताइवान संकट, चीन की विस्तारवादी नीति और यूक्रेन-रूस जंग के कारण परमाणु हथियारों को उपयोग का भी खतरा बढ़ गया है.

