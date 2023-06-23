नवरात्र में बाइडेन के बार-बार पूछने पर भी कुछ नहीं खाए थे पीएम मोदी, याद किया 9 साल पुराना वो किस्सा
नवरात्र में बाइडेन के बार-बार पूछने पर भी कुछ नहीं खाए थे पीएम मोदी, याद किया 9 साल पुराना वो किस्सा

PM Modi तीन दिन के अमेरिका दौरे पर हैं. वह गुरुवार (स्थानीय समयानुसार) को व्हाइट हाउस के स्टेट डिनर में शामिल हुए. पीएम मोदी ने आधिकारिक राजकीय रात्रिभोज में आए लोगों को संबोधित किया. उन्होंने इस दौरान 2014 के एक किस्से को याद किया जब जो बाइडेन ने उनके लिए बैंकेट रखा था. 

 

