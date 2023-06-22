PM Modi US Visit: कितना नायाब है ग्रीन डायमंड, जिसे पीएम मोदी ने जिल बाइडेन को तोहफे में दिया
topStories1hindi1749202
Hindi Newsदुनिया

PM Modi US Visit: कितना नायाब है ग्रीन डायमंड, जिसे पीएम मोदी ने जिल बाइडेन को तोहफे में दिया

Green Diamond: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और जिल बाइडेन ने वाइट हाउस में पीएम मोदी के लिए डिनर की मेजबानी की. इस दौरान उन्होंने कई मुद्दों पर बातचीत की. तोहफों का आदान-प्रदान किया और भारत के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के संगीत का लुत्फ उठाया.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi US Visit: कितना नायाब है ग्रीन डायमंड, जिसे पीएम मोदी ने जिल बाइडेन को तोहफे में दिया

PM Modi Gifted Green Diamond To Jill Biden: अपने 3 दिन के अमेरिकी दौरे पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और उनकी पत्नी जिल बाइडेन से मुलाकात की. इस दौरान तोहफों का भी आदान-प्रदान हुआ. पीएम मोदी ने अमेरिका की फर्स्ट लेडी जिल बाइडन को कश्मीर के बेहद खूबसूरत पेपरमेशी के छोटे से बॉक्स में 7.5 कैरेट का ग्रीन डायमंड तोहफे में दिया. इस हीरे को इको-फ्रेंडली लैब में तैयार किया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!