PM Narendra Modi US Visit 2023: राजकीय यात्रा पर अमेरिका पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, चीन-पाकिस्तान समेत कई देशों की लगी हैं निगाहें
PM Narendra Modi US Visit 2023 Latest News: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी अपने 4 दिवसीय राजकीय दौरे पर अमेरिका पहुंच गए हैं. उनके इस दौरे में भारत-अमेरिका के बीच कई बड़े सौदे होने की संभावना है. पीएम मोदी की इस यात्रा पर चीन-पाकिस्तान समेत कई देशों की निगाहें लगी हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi US Visit 2023 Latest Updates: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन और प्रथम महिला जिल बाइडन के आमंत्रण पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 4 दिवसीय अमेरिका की यात्रा पर पहुंच गए हैं. उनके दौरे की शुरुआत 21 जून को सुबह न्यूयॉर्क में संयुक्त राष्ट्र के हेडक्वार्टर में विश्व योग दिवस समारोह से होगी. वे न्यूयॉर्क में कुछ बड़े नेताओं से मुलाकात भी करेंगे. मुलाकात की लिस्ट में 24 लोगों के नाम हैं. इनमें साहित्यकार, अर्थशास्त्री, आर्टिस्ट, वैज्ञानिक, स्कॉलर्स, उद्यमी, डॉक्टर और विद्वान शामिल हैं. इनके अलावा पीएम मोदी टेस्ला कंपनी (Tesla) के को-फाउंडर एलन मस्क (Elon Musk), एस्ट्रोफिजिस्ट नील डीग्रास टाइसन (Neil deGrasse Tyson), ग्रैमी अवार्ड विनर भारतीय-अमेरिकी गायक फाल्गुनी शाह (Falguni Shah) समेत कई अन्य लोगों के साथ बैठक भी करेंगे. 

