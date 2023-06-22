PM Narendra Modi USA Visit 2023: वॉशिंगटन पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय के सैकड़ों लोगों ने किया स्वागत; आज रहेगा व्यस्त कार्यक्रम
topStories1hindi1748262
Hindi Newsदुनिया

PM Narendra Modi USA Visit 2023: वॉशिंगटन पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय के सैकड़ों लोगों ने किया स्वागत; आज रहेगा व्यस्त कार्यक्रम

PM Narendra Modi USA Visit 2023 Updates: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के अमेरिका के पहले राजकीय दौरे का जबरदस्त असर देखा जा रहा है. इस दौरे से न केवल अमेरिकी प्रशासन उत्साहित है बल्कि यूएस में बसे भारतीय समुदाय में भी खुशी की लहर देखी जा रही है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi USA Visit 2023: वॉशिंगटन पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय के सैकड़ों लोगों ने किया स्वागत; आज रहेगा व्यस्त कार्यक्रम

PM Narendra Modi USA Visit 2023 Latest Updates: अपने 4 दिवसीय राजकीय दौरे पर अमेरिका गए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी अब न्यूयार्क के बाद वॉशिंगटन पहुंच गए हैं. जहां ज्वाइंट बेस एंड्रयूज एयरपोर्ट पर झमाझम बारिश के बीच उनका स्वागत किया गया. पीएम मोदी ने बारिश में भीगते हुए एयरपोर्ट पर गॉर्ड ऑफ ऑनर लिया. इस मौके पर दोनों देशों के राष्ट्रगान की धुन बजाई गई. जब यह धुन बजाई जा रही थी तो अमेरिकी सैनिक दोनों देशों का ध्वज संभाले हुए थे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Gold price
Gold Price: चांदी 1200 रुपये हुई सस्ती, गोल्ड ज्वैलरी के भी गिरे भाव, चेक करें रेट्स
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग