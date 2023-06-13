‘कई अखबार यह साबित करना चाहते थे कि किंग चार्ल्स III मेरे पिता नहीं ताकि...’ - प्रिंस हैरी
Prince Harry News: प्रिंस हैरी ने अदालत में कहा कि कई अखबारों ने एक अफवाह की सूचना दी थी कि उनके जैविक पिता जेम्स हेविट थे,  क्योंकि उनकी मां ने उनके साथ संबंध होने की बात स्वीकार की थी.

UK Royal Family: प्रिंस हैरी ने हाल ही में लंबे समय से चली आ रही अफवाह पर प्रतिक्रिया दी है कि किंग चार्ल्स III उनके असली पिता नहीं हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इस दावे ने उन्हें वर्षों तक बहुत दर्द दिया. न्यूजवीक की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 6 जून को एक अदालती गवाही में, ससेक्स के ड्यूक ने कहा कि उन्हें डर है कि ब्रिटिश अखबार के पत्रकार यह साबित करना चाहते हैं कि उनके पिता मेजर जेम्स हेविट थे, ताकि उन्हें शाही परिवार से 'बेदखल' किया जा सके.

