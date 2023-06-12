Napal Politics: नेपाली PM प्रचंड के पहली बार पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर जाने पर भड़के नेता, पूछा ये सवाल
Nepal PM Temple Visit: पुष्प कमल दहल (Pushpa Kamal Dahal) के मंदिर जाने पर नेपाल में सियासी पारा चढ़ गया है. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर तमाम पार्टियों के नेता नेपाली पीएम के मंदिर दौरे पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal News: नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री पुष्प कमल दहल प्रचंड (Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda) हाल ही में प्रसिद्ध पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर (Pashupati Nath Temple) में दर्शन करने के लिए गए थे. पुष्प कमल दहल ‘प्रचंड’ कट्टर कम्युनिस्ट नेता माने जाते हैं. उनका पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर का यह पहला दौरा था. लेकिन, पुष्प कमल दहल ‘प्रचंड’ का मंदिर का दौरान नेपाल के कई सीनियर राजनेताओं को पसंद नहीं आया. नेपाल के पूर्व पीएम बाबूराम भट्टाराई ने तो पुष्प कमल दहल ‘प्रचंड’ के पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर जाने को‘राजनीति से प्रेरित’ बताया दिया. उन्होंने बाकायदा इस संबंध में एक फेसबुक पोस्ट भी लिखी. आइए जानते हैं कि ये पूरा मामला क्या है और प्रचंड के मंदिर दौरे पर सवाल क्यों उठ रहे हैं.

