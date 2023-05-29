Turkey Election 2023: एर्दोगन ने फिर जीता राष्ट्रपति चुनाव, 2028 तक बने रहेंगे सत्ता में
Turkey Election 2023: एर्दोगन ने फिर जीता राष्ट्रपति चुनाव, 2028 तक बने रहेंगे सत्ता में

Turkey Presidential Election 2023: तीसरा कार्यकाल एर्दोगन को ध्रुवीकरण और लोकलुभावन राजनीति मजबूती से करने की ताकत देगा. इस चुनाव परिणाम का असर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी महसूस किया जाएगा. जीत के बाद एर्दोगन को दुनिया भर के नेताओं ने बधाइयां दीं जिनमें रूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन और यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की भी शामिल थे. 

Turkey Election 2023: एर्दोगन ने फिर जीता राष्ट्रपति चुनाव, 2028 तक बने रहेंगे सत्ता में

Turkish Politics: तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रजब तैयब एर्दोगन ने रविवार को फिर से चुनाव जीत लिया, तुर्की की सुप्रीम इलेक्शन काउंसिल (YSK) के प्रमुख ने रविवार को इसकी घोषणा की.  एर्दोगन अब 2028 तक सत्ता में बने रह सकते हैं.

