Russia Ukraine War: रूसी मिसाइलों से दहला यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति का गृहनगर, कम से कम तीन लोगों की मौत
topStories1hindi1736126
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Russia Ukraine War: रूसी मिसाइलों से दहला यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति का गृहनगर, कम से कम तीन लोगों की मौत

Ukraine War: राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने टेलीग्राम पर हमले की कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए लिखा ,‘आतंकवादियों की और मिसाइलें. रूसी हत्यारे रिहाइशी इमारतों , शहरों और आम लोगों के खिलाफ युद्ध जारी रखे हैं.’

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Russia Ukraine War: रूसी मिसाइलों से दहला यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति का गृहनगर, कम से कम तीन लोगों की मौत

Russian Missile Attack On Ukrainian City: यूक्रेन के क्रिवयी रीह शहर में रिहाइशी इमारतों में रूसी मिसाइल हमलों में कम से कम तीन लोग मारे गए, वहीं 25 लोग घायल हुए हैं. एक क्षेत्रीय गवर्नर ने यह जानकारी दी. दिप्रोपेत्रोव्स्क के गवर्नर सेरहिये लेसाक ने कहा कि पांच मंजिला रिहायशी इमारत पर मंगलवार तड़के हमला हुआ और इलाके में आग लग गई. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया मंच टेलीग्राम पोस्ट में कहा कि लोग मलबे के नीचे दबे हुए हैं और बचाव अभियान चल रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?