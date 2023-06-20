तलाक के बाद पूर्व पत्नी की सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट नहीं आई रास, 700 km दूर से आकर किया कत्ल
topStories1hindi1745835
Hindi Newsदुनिया

तलाक के बाद पूर्व पत्नी की सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट नहीं आई रास, 700 km दूर से आकर किया कत्ल

US Crime News: 18 जुलाई 2022 को सानिया की हत्या उसके ही पूर्व पति ने कर दी. सानिया को मारकर उसने को खुद को भी गोली मार ली. अस्पताल में इलजा के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

तलाक के बाद पूर्व पत्नी की सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट नहीं आई रास, 700 km दूर से आकर किया कत्ल

Sania Khan Murder Case: सानिया खान हत्याकांड ने पिछले साल अमेरिका को हिला कर रख दिया था. किसी ने नहीं सोचा की 29 साल की उम्र में उसकी जिंदगी का ऐसा दर्दनाक अंत होगा. 18 जुलाई 2022 को सानिया की हत्या उसके ही पूर्व पति ने कर दी और इसके लिए वह 700 किलोमीटर दूर से आया था. सानिया को मारकर उसने को खुद को भी गोली मार ली. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!
PAN card
सरकार का अल्टीमेटम! 10 दिन में निपटा लो ये काम, वरना जो होगा वो सोच भी नहीं सकते!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता