छुट्टियां मनाने गई मां ने घर पर 16 महीने की बच्ची को छोड़ा अकेला, 10 दिन बाद...
छुट्टियां मनाने गई मां ने घर पर 16 महीने की बच्ची को छोड़ा अकेला, 10 दिन बाद...

US News: महिला ने स्वीकार किया कि बच्ची घर पर अकेली थी. आरोपी महिला ने एक पड़ोसी ने बताया कि यह पहली बार नहीं था जब कैंडेलारियो ने अपने बच्चे को घर में अकेला छोड़ा था. 

छुट्टियां मनाने गई मां ने घर पर 16 महीने की बच्ची को छोड़ा अकेला, 10 दिन बाद...

US Crime News: अमेरिका (US) में ओहियो (Ohio) की एक मां पर अपने 16 महीने के बच्ची की हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है. , आरोप है कि महिला जब छुट्टियों पर गई थी तो बच्ची को लगभग 10 दिनों तक घर में अकेला छोड़ दिया था.

