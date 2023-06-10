Boris Johnson Resigns: इस देश में मचा हड़कंप, पूर्व पीएम ने अचानक सांसदी से दे दिया इस्तीफा; बोले- मुझे बनाया साजिश का शिकार
topStories1hindi1732435
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Boris Johnson Resigns: इस देश में मचा हड़कंप, पूर्व पीएम ने अचानक सांसदी से दे दिया इस्तीफा; बोले- मुझे बनाया साजिश का शिकार

Boris Johnson Announcement Today: 58 साल के जॉनसन इस मामले में एक संसदीय समिति की जांच का सामना कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने विशेषाधिकार समिति की इस जांच की तुलना कंगारू अदालत से की.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Boris Johnson Resigns: इस देश में मचा हड़कंप, पूर्व पीएम ने अचानक सांसदी से दे दिया इस्तीफा; बोले- मुझे बनाया साजिश का शिकार

Why Boris Johnson Resigned: ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने शुक्रवार को संसद की सदस्यता से अचानक इस्तीफा दे दिया और दावा किया कि उन्हें साजिश का शिकार बनाया जा रहा है.उन्होंने एक संसदीय समिति के उस बयान के बाद यह कदम उठाया कि जॉनसन ने अपने पीएम कार्यकाल में कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए लागू लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन कर 10 डाउनिंग स्ट्रीट यानी प्रधानमंत्री आवास में पार्टियां आयोजित करने के मुद्दे पर संसद को गुमराह करने के मामले में प्रतिबंध लगाए जा सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani