Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन ने शुरू किया रूस के खिलाफ जवाबी हमला, राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने की घोषणा
Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन ने शुरू किया रूस के खिलाफ जवाबी हमला, राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने की घोषणा

Ukraine Counter-Offensive Actions:  बताया जा रहा है कि यूक्रेनी सैनिक पूर्व में बखमुत और दक्षिण में जापोरिज्जिया के पास आगे बढ़े हैं और रूसी ठिकानों पर लंबी दूरी के हमले किए हैं. 

Ukraine War: यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की ने पुष्टि की है कि रूस के खिलाफ उनके देश का लंबे समय से प्रतीक्षित जवाबी हमला शुरू हो गया है. एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह जानकारी दी गई. बीबीसी की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, जेलेंस्की ने शनिवार को कहा, जवाबी कार्रवाई और रक्षात्मक कार्रवाई हो रही है.

