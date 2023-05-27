US में दिवाली पर छुट्टी घोषित करने की मांग, अमेरिकी संसद में पेश हुआ विधेयक
topStories1hindi1713084
Hindi Newsदुनिया

US में दिवाली पर छुट्टी घोषित करने की मांग, अमेरिकी संसद में पेश हुआ विधेयक

Diwali Holiday: दीवाली डे एक्ट (Diwali Day Act), अगर यूएस कांग्रेस द्वारा पारित कर दिया जाता है और राष्ट्रपति इस पर हस्ताक्षर कर देते हैं तो यह यूनाइटिड स्टेट्स में रोशनी के त्योहार को 12 वीं संघीय मान्यता प्राप्त छुट्टी बना देगा.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Trending Photos

US में दिवाली पर छुट्टी घोषित करने की मांग, अमेरिकी संसद में पेश हुआ विधेयक

US News: एक प्रमुख अमेरिकी सांसद ने शुक्रवार को यूएस कांग्रेस (US Congress) में ‘रोशनी के त्योहार’ ‘दिवाली’ पर,  संघीय अवकाश (Federal Holiday) घोषित करने के लिए एक विधेयक पेश किया. सांसद के इस कदम का देश भर के विभिन्न समुदायों ने स्वागत किया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर