Modi and Biden Meeting: भारत के बारे में क्या सोचता है अमेरिका? US अधिकारी ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!
Modi and Biden Meeting: भारत के बारे में क्या सोचता है अमेरिका? US अधिकारी ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!

PM Modi In US: पीएम मोदी सितंबर 2021 में वाशिंगटन गए थे. उस वक्त वह द्विपक्षीय बैठक के लिए बाइडन के बुलावे पर अमेरिका पहुंचे थे. आने वाले 21 जून को फिर से पीएम मोदी और जो बाइडन एक दूसरे से मुलाकात करेंगे. इससे पहले जान लेते हैं इस मीटिंग के असल में क्या मायने हैं?

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Modi and Biden Meeting: भारत के बारे में क्या सोचता है अमेरिका? US अधिकारी ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!

What does America think about India: अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन का मानना है कि भारत वैश्विक राजनीति के प्रत्येक पहलू में अहम भूमिका अदा करता है और इससे बेहतर कोई साझेदार हो ही नहीं सकता है. बाइडन प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी का यह बयान प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को आधिकारिक यात्रा पर आमंत्रित करने के पीछे US प्रशासन के कारणों को समझने का मौका देता है.

