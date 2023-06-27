PM मोदी का कौन सा मैसेज लेकर अजित डोभाल गए ओमान, सुल्तान से की मुलाकात
PM मोदी का कौन सा मैसेज लेकर अजित डोभाल गए ओमान, सुल्तान से की मुलाकात

Ajit Doval News: एनएसए अजित डोभाल ने  प्रौद्योगिकी, सैन्य मामलों और खनन के क्षेत्र में संभावित द्विपक्षीय सहयोग पर ओमान के विदेश मंत्री सैय्यद बद्र हमद अल बुसैदी के साथ भी बातचीत की.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

PM मोदी का कौन सा मैसेज लेकर अजित डोभाल गए ओमान, सुल्तान से की मुलाकात

India-Oman Relations: राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजित डोभाल ने सोमवार को मस्कट में ओमान के शीर्ष नेता सुल्तान हैसम बिन तारिक से मुलाकात की और उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का एक लिखित संदेश सौंपा, जिसमें दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों के विभिन्न पहलुओं का उल्लेख किया गया है.

