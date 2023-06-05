World News: महिला ने मंगाया हॉट डॉग, मिला कोकीन का बैग, आरोपी कुक गिरफ्तार
Police के मुताबिक, आरोपी न्यू मैक्सिकों के सोनिक ड्राइव इन रेस्टोरेंट में काम करता है.  उसकी पहचान 54 साल के जेफरी डेविड सालाजार के रूप में हुई है. उसपर कोकीन रखने का आपराधिक आरोप है. 

 

World News: अमेरिका के एक रेस्टोरेंट के कर्मचारी को कोकीन रखने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है. उसकी गिरफ्तारी कोकीन का एक बैग गायब होने के बाद हुई. पुलिस के मुताबिक, कर्मचारी का कोकीन का बैग एक ग्राहक के हॉटडॉग में गिर गया था, जिसके बाद आरोपी कर्मचारी को गिरफ्तार किया गया. 

