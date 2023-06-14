ये लड़की अब 1 साल फ्री में गटकेगी बीयर, कर दिया गजब का कारनामा, वीडियो कर देगा हैरान
topStories1hindi1738096
Hindi Newsदुनिया

ये लड़की अब 1 साल फ्री में गटकेगी बीयर, कर दिया गजब का कारनामा, वीडियो कर देगा हैरान

Free Beer For A Year: पूरी दुनिया में बीयर (Beer) का आनंद लेने वालों की संख्या अनगिनत है. युवाओं में बीयर को लेकर हमेशा क्रेज देखा गया है. ऐसे में अगर आपसे कहा जाएगा कि आपको कुछ सेकेंड की कोशिश से पूरे फ्री में बीयर पीने को मिलेगी तो आपका क्या रिएक्शन होगा? 

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

ये लड़की अब 1 साल फ्री में गटकेगी बीयर, कर दिया गजब का कारनामा, वीडियो कर देगा हैरान

Free Beer For A Year: पूरी दुनिया में बीयर (Beer) का आनंद लेने वालों की संख्या अनगिनत है. युवाओं में बीयर को लेकर हमेशा क्रेज देखा गया है. ऐसे में अगर आपसे कहा जाएगा कि आपको कुछ सेकेंड की कोशिश से पूरे फ्री में बीयर पीने को मिलेगी तो आपका क्या रिएक्शन होगा? आप जो सोच रहे हैं वैसा ही कुछ हुआ है ब्लिस वार्ड नाम की लड़की के साथ. अब उसकी खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है. इस पूरे घटनाक्रम से जुड़ा एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री