World's Longest Highway: 30 हजार किमी तक कोई कट नहीं, बर्फीले रास्ते, रेगिस्तान...ऐसा है दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाईवे
Pan American Highway: आप हर दिन 500 किलोमीटर चलते हैं तो इस हाईवे को पूरा पार करने में 60 दिन लग जाएंगे. कालोरस सांतांमारिया नाम के एक साइकलिस्ट को इस हाईवे को पार करने में 117 दिन लग गए थे. गिनीज बुक में उनका नाम आज भी दर्ज है.

World News: घूमने का शौक किसे नहीं होता. पिछले कुछ वर्षों में देखें तो भारत की सड़कें काफी बेहतर हुई हैं. अच्छी सड़कों को विकसित देश की निशानी माना जाता है. अगर सड़कें खराब हों तो मिनटों का सफर घंटों का बन जाता है. भारत का सबसे लंबा हाईवे एनएच-44 है. 37,454 किलोमीटर लंबा यह हाईवे कन्याकुमारी से श्रीनगर तक जाता है. लेकिन आज हम एनएच-44 की नहीं बल्कि ऐसे हाईवे की बात करेंगे जो 5-6 राज्य नहीं बल्कि 14 देशों को कवर करता है.

