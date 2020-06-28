'UNICEF चाइल्डहुड चैलेंज' का समर्थन करती दिखीं मानुषी छिल्लर

I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective towards the world and people, and has also made me the person that I am today. Thus, it’s deeply disturbing to know how many children in my country don’t get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age. But we can together make a difference. UNICEF is providing urgent and life saving support to vulnerable children. I’m supporting them and you can too. Support the Childhood Challenge initiative by sharing your happiest childhood memory and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year you were born in. Let’s pledge to make the world a better place for all children and particularly save those in crisis situations. @unicefindia #ChildhoodChallenge

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT