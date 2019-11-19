close

Zee Odisha News
ବିବାହର ୬ ମାସ ପରେ ଧୋକା ଦେଲା ସ୍ୱାମୀ

ପ୍ରଥମେ ପ୍ରେମ, ତାପରେ ବିବାହ ଓ ଶେଷରେ ପ୍ରତାରଣା । ବୋହୂ କରିବାକୁ ଯୌତୁକ ଆଣିବାକୁ ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଚାପ । ଶେଷରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତାଙ୍କୁ ଛାଡ଼ି କେରଳକୁ ଚାଲିଗଲା ସ୍ୱାମୀ । ମାତ୍ର ୬ ମାସର ବୈବାହିକ ଜୀବନ କଟାଇବା ପରେ ଏବେ ବିଚ୍ଛେଦର ଜ୍ୱାଳା । ଅନ୍ୟାୟକୁ ବରଦାସ୍ତ କରି ନ ପାରି ଆଇନର ଦ୍ୱାରସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଓ ପରିବାର ।

Nov 19, 2019, 10:30 PM IST

