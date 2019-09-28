close

ବିକାଶ ଠାରୁ ବହୁ ଦୂରରେ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା

ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଅନେକ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଆଜି ବି ବାହ୍ୟ ଜଗତରୁ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ ହୋଇ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବିକାଶ ଠାରୁ କୋଷ ଦୂରରେ ରହିଛି । ଅନେକ ଗ୍ରାମରେ ମୌଳିକ ସୁବିଧା ପହଞ୍ଚି ନଥିବା ବେଳେ ରାସ୍ତା, ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଶିକ୍ଷା ଭଳି ଅନେକ ସୁବିଧା ଅପହଞ୍ଚ ।

Sep 28, 2019, 05:30 PM IST

