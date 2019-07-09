ପାଟକୁରା ନିର୍ବାଚନ, ରଣନୀତି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରୁଛି ବିଜେଡି

ପାଟକୁରା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ତାରିଖ ଘୋଷଣା ହେଲା ପରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି ରଣନୀତି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି । ଏ ନେଇ ସୋମବାର ଦିନ ନବୀନ ନିବାସରେ ମୂଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଦଳର ସମସ୍ତ ବିଧାୟକ ଏବଂ ଛାମୁଆ ସଂଗଠନ ଗୁଡିକର ବୈଠକ ବସିଥିଲା । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https://www.instagra