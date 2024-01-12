Una Raid: ऊना में नकली दवाओं के मामले में पुलिस ने की छापेमारी
Una Raid: ऊना में नकली दवाओं के मामले में पुलिस ने की छापेमारी

हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला ऊना में पुलिस ने नकली दवाओं के मामले में छापेमारी की है. स्वास्थ्य विभाग और पुलिस की टीम में मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच कर रही है.  UPDATING WATCH LIVE TV

Written By  Poonam |Last Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Una Raid: हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला ऊना में पुलिस ने नकली दवाओं के मामले में छापेमारी की है. स्वास्थ्य विभाग और पुलिस की टीम में मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच कर रही है. 

