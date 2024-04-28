Arvind Kejriwal News: ਸੀਐਮ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਤਿਹਾੜ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ
  30 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12:30 ਵਜੇ ਤਿਹਾੜ 'ਚ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ।

Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal News:  30 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12:30 ਵਜੇ ਤਿਹਾੜ 'ਚ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ।

