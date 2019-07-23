close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Hedison

American actor David Hedison dies at 92

The actor breathed his last recently in Los Angeles with "his loving daughters Alexandra and Serena by his side," People quoted a statement released by Hedison's family.

American actor David Hedison dies at 92
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington D.C.: American actor David Hedison best known for his roles in 'Another World', 'Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea' and 'Licence to Kill' passed away at age 92. 

The actor breathed his last recently in Los Angeles with "his loving daughters Alexandra and Serena by his side," People quoted a statement released by Hedison's family.

"Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father. He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefitted from his warm and generous heart," the statement read.

It continued, "Our dad brought joy and humor wherever he went and did so with great style."In the statement, the late actor`s family said he joked about his preference for `SRO` (Standing Room Only) to 'RIP'.

Hedison made his debut with 'Son of Robin Hood' in 1958 and also starred as the scientist Andre Delambre in 'The Fly' which hit the theatres the same year.

Hedison's film career marked his appearance in two James Bond films as CIA agent Feliz Leiter - 'To Live and Let Die' and 'Licence to Kill'.

Tags:
David HedisonAnother WorldJames Bond
Next
Story

Amaal Mallik to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Must Watch

PT14M26S

S Jaishankar rejects Trump's Kashmir mediation claims in Parliament