Anne Hathaway And Jessica Chastain Lead Psychological Thriller Mother’s Instinct Premiering This December

New Delhi: This December, prepare for a gripping psychological thriller as Mother’s Instinct, starring Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, makes its highly anticipated debut. The film explores the complexities of friendship, trust, and the darker side of maternal love, as two seemingly perfect suburban housewives, Alice (Hathaway) and Celine (Chastain), are thrust into a world of guilt, paranoia, and suspicion after a devastating accident.

As their once-unbreakable bond begins to unravel, the film delves into the extremes a mother will go to in order to protect those she loves. With shocking twists and an emotionally charged narrative, Mother’s Instinct promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In an interview, Hathaway revealed the inspiration behind her character, Celine. “My character’s backstory is based on a real story that I read about,” she shared. “It’s about a woman who was put into a 'twilight state' to give birth, only to wake up and find that her uterus had been removed, resulting in a hysterectomy. I found that such a violating act, and it really fuels the rage beneath her surface, driving much of her actions in the film.”

Hathaway also spoke on the broader societal themes explored in the film. “We live in a society that often doesn’t respect bodily autonomy, and we must make decisions that offer the most freedom and access to health services for people,” she said. “For me, that means ensuring everyone has access to choice.”

Mother’s Instinct is a suspenseful exploration of love, loss, and betrayal. Don't miss this thrilling drama, exclusively premiering this December.