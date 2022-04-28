हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Avatar: The Way of Water

'Avatar' sequel gets official title ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, set to release on this date

Directed again by James Cameron, the second `Avatar` is set over a decade after the first movie.

&#039;Avatar&#039; sequel gets official title ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, set to release on this date

Washington: ‘Avatar’ fans rejoice! After years of delays, the official title of filmmaker James Cameron`s `Avatar` sequel has been revealed. The upcoming installment’s first footage also debuted during Disney’s CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The first `Avatar` sequel is titled `Avatar: The Way of Water` and the first teaser trailer will drop alongside `Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness` in theaters when the Marvel movie debuts on May 6.

Footage from the upcoming science-fiction film was also screened at the event, and reportedly, viewers were provided with 3D glasses to take the experience a notch higher.

According to Deadline, the first footage showed different regions of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was also the setting of the original film.

The footage also had shots of the Na`vi interacting with aquatic mammals like whales.Here is Disney`s synopsis of the film: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, `Avatar: The Way of Water` begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

 Directed again by Cameron, the second `Avatar` is set over a decade after the first movie.

The cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.The first `Avatar` film, which came out in 2009, remains one of the top-grossing movies of all time.

But if you are a little fuzzy on the details of the Oscar-winning film, then there`s a piece of good news! Disney will be re-releasing `Avatar` in theaters on September 23 ahead of the sequel `Avatar: The Way of Water`, which will release on December 16.

`Avatar 3` will be releasing on December 20, 2024, `Avatar 4` on December 18, 2026, and `Avatar 5` on December 22, 2028.

