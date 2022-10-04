Black Panther: Wakanda Forever new trailer - Marvel introduces new Black Panther; Watch

NewsEntertainmentMovies
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in Theatres on November 11, 2022!

Oct 04, 2022

New Delhi: Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverse the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. 

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

 

