हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Evans

Chris Evans to star in thriller 'Bermuda'

Ironically, Sam Raimi was at one time attached to direct "Bermuda". Now, Raimi is set to helm "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

Chris Evans to star in thriller &#039;Bermuda&#039;

Los Angeles: After exiting as director of the "Doctor Strange" sequel, filmmaker Scott Derrickson is expected to team up with Marvel Studios alum Chris Evans for the upcoming thriller "Bermuda".

According to hollywoodreporter.com, Derrickson is set to helm "Bermuda" for Skydance, with Evans eyed to star in the project.

Ironically, Sam Raimi was at one time attached to direct "Bermuda". Now, Raimi is set to helm "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

"Bermuda", about the mysterious Bermuda Triangle, had a script from Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard when Raimi was attached. Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill will rewrite the script.

Derrickson rose to prominence with 2005's "The Exorcism of Emily Rose", and went on to direct "The Day the Earth Stood Still", "Sinister" and "Doctor Strange", the 2016 Marvel film which brought Benedict Cumberbatch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Derrickson remains an executive producer on "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness".

Evans, who retired the role of Captain America with "Avengers: Endgame", will also be seen in Greg Berlanti's upcoming "Little Shop of Horrors" remake.

 

Tags:
Chris EvansBermudaHollywood
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor in new explosive 'Baaghi 3' poster!

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day