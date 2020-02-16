हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No Time to Die

James Bond back in action in new teaser of No Time To Die

'No Time To Die', which will see Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond for the last time, promises a lot of action.

James Bond back in action in new teaser of No Time To Die

Los Angeles: The new teaser of "No Time To Die", which will see Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the suave spy James Bond for the last time, promises a lot of action.

The high-octane 30-second clip also features Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"James Bond," Malek`s voice begins at the start of the clip. "License to kill. I could be speaking to my own reflection."

"Come on, Bond," Fiennes says with a look of intensity. "Where the hell are you?"

The teaser promises plenty of high-speed chases and explosions, with Bond narrowly averting disaster on multiple occasions.

The teaser also shows the newest Bond girl, played by Armas.

Bond approaches Paloma (Armas) at the corner of a bustling street corner, where she is having a drink at the bar. "Whenever you`re ready," he tells her. She scolds him, "You`re late."

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga`s "No Time to Die" will be the fifth portrayal of 007 by Craig, who has previously starred in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre".

